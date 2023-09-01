Julian Baughcum, Jr. was swifly convicted of rape and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree earlier this month.
Julian Baughcum, Jr. was swifly convicted of rape and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree earlier this month.
The jury deliberated for approximately 10 minutes before returning a verdict for the 2021 case.
The jury also heard evidence of a prior child molestation committed by the defendant.
The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorney Ayman Tartir, investigator Eric Yarbrough, victim advocate Kathy Smith, Victim Services Director Kim Kelly and legal assistant Lucy Repp. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. After the conviction, the Court ordered that sentencing would be held later this month. The defendant remains in custody until the sentence is imposed.
