MONROE, Ga. — County school district officials are tight-lipped over why they have parted ways with the district’s top financial official.
The Walton County Board of Education voted Tuesday to terminate the employment of Chief Financial Officer Harry Lee.
Lee had been the budget and finance director for the Walton County School District for several years.
Callen Moore, the public relations officer for the district, declined to comment on a personnel issue.
Robin Bryant has been named interim CFO for the district.
