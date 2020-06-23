Nathan Franklin Superintendent Nathan Franklin of the Walton County School District speaks at Loganville High School graduation on Friday night, June 19, 2020…

MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County School District plans to start its new school year on Aug. 4.

The district issued this statement Tuesday:

At this time, unless otherwise directed by the Governor or Georgia Department of Education, the Walton County School District plans to begin the 2020-21 school year with face-to-face instruction on August 4, 2020, with additional cleaning and preventative measures in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Our team is also in the process of developing a virtual option for Pre-K-12 students and families who are not ready to return in-person. We hope to provide our students with as close to a normal school year as possible. In an effort to keep our staff, parents and community updated, more information regarding our plans and preventative measures will be available on July 9th.

Aug. 4 is the date previously set for the start of the 2020-21 school year in the Walton County district. The board in January approved a calendar with a fall break of Oct. 12-16, a full week off at Thanksgiving from Nov. 23-27 and two weeks off in the holidays from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.

A winter break would be Friday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 15, and spring break would begin with Good Friday off on April 2, and school closed the following week of April 5-9.

The Board of Education will meet again July 14.