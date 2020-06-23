Superintendent Nathan Franklin of the Walton County School District speaks at Loganville High School graduation on Friday night, June 19, 2020…
MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County School District plans to start its new school year on Aug. 4.
The district issued this statement Tuesday:
WCSD plans to begin the 2020-21 school year with face-to-face instruction on Aug. 4, with additional preventative measures in place. We also plan to offer a virtual option for Pre-K-12 students and families who are not ready to return in-person. More info. available on 7/9. pic.twitter.com/POfFUUSlRh— Walton Co. Schools (@WCSD_GA) June 23, 2020
Aug. 4 is the date previously set for the start of the 2020-21 school year in the Walton County district. The board in January approved a calendar with a fall break of Oct. 12-16, a full week off at Thanksgiving from Nov. 23-27 and two weeks off in the holidays from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.
A winter break would be Friday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 15, and spring break would begin with Good Friday off on April 2, and school closed the following week of April 5-9.
The Board of Education will meet again July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.