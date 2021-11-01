LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Lilburn man was killed last week when he was hit by a truck.
Houston Feaster, 76, died at the scene after being struck by a pickup truck off Broadnax Mill Road in the Youth community.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said a 43-year-old Social Circle man was driving west on Broadnax Mill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 when he came upon Feaster, who was standing in the westbound lane, facing east.
The driver went off the north shoulder to try and avoid Feaster, who jumped to the shoulder in an attempt to try and avoid the 2003 Toyota Tacoma, but the truck hit the man.
Barton said no drug or alcohol impairment was suspected for either Feaster or the driver, and no charges were pending.
A native of Mobile, Alabama, Feaster served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He became a branch manager for Gwinnett Bank & Trust Co. (now Wells Fargo) and was active in local Jaycees and his parish, St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
He started his own business, Houston Homes Inc., in 1986.
A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at his church in Lilburn. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service of Snellville is in charge of the arrangements.
In addition to the GSP, Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton EMS responded.
