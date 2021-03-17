A statewide political reporter said many Republicans in the state expect Rep. Jody Hice to give up his seat in Congress and run for secretary of state next year.
Hice, 60, a Republican from Greensboro, easily won his fourth term in 2020. The Baptist pastor was a resident of Bold Springs when he was elected the first time, in 2014, becoming the first Walton County resident elected to Congress.
The report from Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also said state Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, “likely” would run to succeed him.
If Republican Rep @JodyHice runs for Georgia Secretary of State, as some Rs expect him to do, I’m told by allies of GOP state Rep. @houstongaines that he’s likely to run for Hice’s northeast Georgia district. #gapol pic.twitter.com/Ji30ZMJ9P6— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 17, 2021
“My team and I are exploring options,” Hice told The Tribune. “My priority has always been to serve the people of Georgia and lead with integrity. That continues to be my priority as Dee Dee and myself prayerfully consider our next steps.”
Hice said a decision could come “within the next few days.”
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is likely to face an intense GOP primary challenge. The secretary of state is the top elections official in Georgia, where Joe Biden narrowly beat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race. Biden was the first Democrat to carry Georgia since 1992.
Trump claimed the election was stolen in Georgia, despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud.
Hice challenged Georgia’s electoral votes in Congress on Jan. 6, the day of the insurrection at the Capitol.
In a news release in December, Hice said he was unhappy with Raffensperger.
“Millions of Americans have lost faith in the integrity of our elections, and that is especially true in my home state of Georgia,” a letter from Republicans on the House Oversight Committee — where Hice was the ranking member on the Subcommittee on Government Operations — said.
“Unfortunately, to date, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has largely dismissed these legitimate concerns, asserting that the November election was ‘the most secure in history’ — while simultaneously saying his office is investigating more than 250 cases of potential wrongdoing.
Raffensperger has said he is running for reelection.
After Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., announced his intention to retire in 2019, Hice told The Walton Tribune he had been approached by several constituents about seeking Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointment, but decided to run for reelection instead.
That seat went to Atlanta business executive Kelly Loeffler, who lost a January runoff to hold the seat for the remainder of the term.
Hice has worked to increase his national profile in recent months as a frequent guest on national television, especially on Republican-friendly outlets such as Newsmax.
Another prospective candidate for secretary of state is former state Rep. Vernon Jones of Lithonia, who was elected as a Democrat but spoke at the Republican National Convention and was an outspoken Trump supporter in the 2020 campaign.
Gaines was elected to the General Assembly in 2018, representing a district that includes portions of Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties. He works in the financial industry and has degrees in economics and political science from the University of Georgia, where he served as the student body president.
He did not immediately return a phone call to his Atlanta office seeking comment.
One person who doesn’t plan to seek the seat in Congress if Hice runs for Raffensperger’s post is state Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe.
Williamson said Wednesday he would not run “as long as I can be more effective for Georgia and Walton County in the state House than Congress.”
He has served in the General Assembly since 2011 and is the secretary and treasurer of the House Majority Caucus.
Another member of the Walton County delegation could be making a move in the 2022 elections. State Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, is said to be considering a potential challenge to Kemp. Jones was an early supporter of Trump in 2016 and lost his Senate committee chairman post in January after opposing the Senate president pro tem, Butch Miller of Gainesville.
