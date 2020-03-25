COVINGTON, Ga. — A Social Circle man was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at about 7:30 a.m. Monday after allegedly pulling out a gun at the Covington Home Depot.
According to the Covington Police Department, 30-year-old Cedrick D. Williams of 2070 Lemonds Road pulled out a .380-caliber pistol, threatening four individuals.
Witnesses saw the suspect acting outlandish and become infuriated with an employee who was attempting to help him make a call from a store phone, according to the CPD report.
A bystander in the store called 911 and when authorities arrived on the scene, officers saw Williams running through the Home Depot parking lot with the hand gun.
Officers gave the suspect commands orally, and Williams dropped his gun and complied with the officers’ orders.
It is unknown if Williams intended to rob the store or not. The case is still under investigation. He remained in the Newton County Jail on Wednesday morning.