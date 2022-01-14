LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Emmaline McKinnon, who founded Covenant Christian Academy, will be remembered with a celebration of life service this weekend.
McKinnon died Jan. 1. She was 74.
She started the school in 1994 and spent 25 years as its principal. CCA had a nondenominational Christian focus and was open to students in K3 through 12th grade.
McKinnon announced plans in February 2019 to retire and said a former Gwinnett County Public Schools administrator would succeed her as principal. But in July that year, the school said it would close.
The board cited dwindling enrollment.
“The things God has done with these students has been amazing,” McKinnon said.
McKinnon was survived by her husband, Joe; two daughters; a son; and nine grandchildren. Two grandchildren preceded her in death.
A celebration of life service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m.
