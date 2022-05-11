A Monroe man was caught on camera stealing campaign signs of District 5 challenger Laurie Hawks.
According to a Walton County Sheriff’s Department incident report, Daniel DeWitt at first denied taking any of Hawks’ signs but later admitted to placing six in a dumpster at Bojangles on Hwy. 11 in Monroe.
“This has been going on for weeks with dozens of signs being removed from around town,” Hawks said. “I finally had to put up a trail camera to find out who was taking them. It feels like harassment and it definitely is interference in the election.”
Hawks said she has not pressed charges in the matter but DeWitt was warned by law enforcement that further actions of this nature could result in criminal charges.
The stolen signs were returned to Hawks. She also said she had received threatening texts from DeWitt claiming he was an “Adams supporter.”
Incumbent Jeremy Adams said he is not familiar with all the details of the incident involving DeWitt but stressed he does not condone stealing signs representing any candidate.
“I do not condone theft of any kind,” Adams said. “Candidates have a lot of time and resources invested in their political signs. I have 100% confidence that our sheriff's office handled this case appropriately.”
The District 5 race is one of two contested campaigns in the Republican BOC primary this year.
