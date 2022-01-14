MONROE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp will bring his reelection campaign to Walton County, a hot spot of support for him in three statewide victories.
Kemp and Senate candidate Gary Black will be the keynote speakers at the Walton County Republican Party meeting at 7 p.m. Monday. The meeting has been moved to 1025 Church at 1025 E. Spring St., Monroe.
Kemp is running for a second term as governor after serving as secretary of state from 2010-18. He has been a frequent guest of the local GOP.
New Date (for January) and New Location for our January meeting!Our guest speakers are Governor @BrianKempGA and Ag. Commissioner @GaryBlackForGA (U.S. Senate candidate).See you at 7 pm on Monday, January 17th!1025 Church1025 E. Spring St.Monroe, GA 30655 pic.twitter.com/ReeP0hMNeU— Walton County GOP (@WaltonCountyGOP) January 8, 2022
Black is another regular at local party meetings from his years as the state’s agriculture commissioner. This year, though, he’s running for the Senate seat now held by Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Kemp will be making his first public appearance in Walton County since the Dec. 16 announcement Rivian Inc. will make a $5 billion investment in a plant to make electric vehicles in Social Circle.
The governor this week unveiled his budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, a record $30.2 billion spending plan heavy with new spending on schools, health care and public safety.
The fiscal 2023 budget, which takes effect in July, takes advantage of a huge revenue surplus driven by higher-than-expected state tax collections. The timing is fortuitous for Kemp, who is running for reelection this year facing both Republican primary and general election opposition.
The state’s robust financial outlook is allowing the governor to fulfill a commitment he made on the campaign trail in 2018 to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise. The budget would include a $2,000 raise for teachers who received the first $3,000 increase three years ago.
Besides the teacher pay raise, the governor also is calling for a $5,000 increase for law enforcement personnel and other state employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.