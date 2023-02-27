A businessman for all of his adult life, Mike Collins has been wearing a different hat in recent weeks.
The new 10th District Congressman has been spending time in Washington, D.C. Despite having an office in the nation’s capital, Collins plans to remain closely in touch with those he was elected to represent. Part of that came Friday morning when he officially opened his downtown Monroe district office, located at 100 Court Street.
“What a great crowd,” Collins told those in attendance. “I didn’t know if there would be only two people here or what. It is an honor to represent you in Congress.”
Collins was elected last fall to replace former 10th District Congressman Jody Hice. Collins is using the same office location previously used by Hice.
The new congressman said the 100 Court Street location would be his only office in the district. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Phones are still being installed in the Monroe office but calls can be made to Collins’ Washington office at 202-225-4101.
The Collins Monroe office will be able to assist citizens in visiting his office in Washington or tour the Capitol or White House.
In addition, Collins said he and his office can citizens help cut through the red tape involving:
•U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
•Internal Revenue Service
•U.S. Department of Labor
•U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
•U.S Social Security Administration
•U.S. Department of state (U.S. Visas)
Commendations can be requested for outstanding achievements for citizenship, Eagle Scouts, acts of heroism and community awards and honors.
“There is nothing more important in this position that serving the people,” Collins said. “It has already been quite an experience in Congress. At times things are really fast-paced and at other times it is really slow-paced in terms of getting things accomplished.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.