Mike Collins opens Monroe office

Mike Collins is sworn in by retired Alcovy Circuit Court Judge John Ott. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

A businessman for all of his adult life, Mike Collins has been wearing a different hat in recent weeks.

The new 10th District Congressman has been spending time in Washington, D.C. Despite having an office in the nation’s capital, Collins plans to remain closely in touch with those he was elected to represent. Part of that came Friday morning when he officially opened his downtown Monroe district office, located at 100 Court Street.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

