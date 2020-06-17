MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe man convicted of murder is asking for a new trial.

Sergio Ronda Moon, 32, was due in Walton County Superior Court on Wednesday morning in a hearing on a motion for a new trial.

He’s to go before Senior Judge Arch W. McGarity, who imposed a sentence of life with the opportunity of parole, plus five years, when a jury found Moon guilty last year.

Moon is eligible for parole after 30 years. He’s currently housed at Smith State Prison in Glennville.

Linda Flint, 68, of Stone Mountain, died June 13, 2018, after she was shot at Moon’s apartment on West Marable Street.

Moon and two friends were with Flint, who was Moon’s girlfriend’s grandmother, at the apartment. Witnesses said Moon was fiddling with the bore sight laser that came in the mail earlier in the day while it was on his loaded .40-caliber pistol.

The gun fired, striking Flint in the head. Moon, who had been convicted of cocaine possession in 2007, panicked knowing he was not supposed to possess a gun and fled the scene. He tossed the gun into woods between Monroe and Conyers and nine days later was arrested at an extended stay motel in Stone Mountain.

Prosecutors said the fact Moon tossed the gun meant there was no way to corroborate the story about the bore sight.

The jury found Moon guilty of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was acquitted on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, felony murder (from the aggravated assault) and third-degree cruelty to children.

McGarity gave Moon the minimum sentence for felony murder, life with the possibility of parole. The state requires a five-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon.