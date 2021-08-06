CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Monroe, Georgia, woman was among 11 people sentenced to federal prison on charges of drug trafficking.
Tiffany Christmas Hirani, 34, was one of two people in the drug ring that received the longest sentences — 17 1/2 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
William T. Stetzer, the acting U.S. attorney in Charlotte, said the co-defendants were involved in a conspiracy to traffic and distribute methamphetamine in western North Carolina in 2018-19.
Law enforcement seized at least 23 firearms and more than $250,000 in drug proceeds, according to a news release from Stetzer’s office.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced the 11 defendants Wednesday and Thursday after they previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
In addition to the long sentence for Hirani, Bell handed down these terms:
- Kimberly Deann Bumgarner, 56, of Claremont, North Carolina, was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release. She also pleaded guilty to possession with intention to distribute meth.
- Ruth Marie Dugger, 38, of Claremont, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release. She also pleaded guilty to possession with intention to distribute meth.
- Aaron Douglas Goodson, 30, of Maiden, North Carolina, was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- Priscilla Chapman Lambert, 34, of Hickory, North Carolina, was sentenced to 12 years, seven months, in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Brian Duane Martz, 42, was sentenced to 15 years, 11 months, in prison and five years of supervised release.
- Lowell Thomas Messer, 44, of Newton, North Carolina, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.
- Jason Keith Reichard, 39, of Newton, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.
- Cynthia Roxanne Shook, 35, of Catawba, North Carolina, was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of supervised release. She also pleaded guilty to possession with intention to distribute meth.
- Thomas Dewayne Simmons Jr., 35, of Snellville, Georgia, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.
- Samantha Jean Taylor, 26, of Newton, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release.
Three other people have pleaded guilty for their participation, admitting to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute meth. Their sentencing dates have not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.