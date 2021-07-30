Everyone hoped it would be over by now.
The year-long COVID-19 pandemic was expected by many to fade into history once the vaccines became available and life was meant to return to normal.
Instead, as vaccination rates remain sluggish and new variants of the coronavirus emerge, the pandemic seems ready to linger into the fall and beyond without further action.
It’s a situation on the mind of all involved in Walton County’s schools as they work to determine the best protocols for dealing with the virus as school returns on Tuesday.
Each school system or private academy is adopting its own rules and regulations to address future needs for the upcoming school year.
In the Walton County School District, some things will remain the same as during last year’s restriction-laden school year.
Cleaning protocols will continue to be enforced, as enhanced cleaning procedures will remain in place and all classrooms will continue to be equipped with hand sanitizer and approved cleaners. Simple strategies such as handwashing and wiping down surfaces will also be encouraged.
However, the system will continue to leave masks optional for all students, staff and visitors. Disposable masks will be provided on request in all schools and buses, but will not be required.
Nor will vaccinations be required for any employee or student.
Some things will return to normal, though. Assemblies and field trips will resume and special events will be held in person and be open to outside guests. Volunteers are welcome and permitted to work throughout the school.
Social Circle City Schools will have similar guidelines in place.
The schools in the city system will continue to encourage social distancing where feasible, but some things will resume, such as access to the cafeteria. Meals will be free for all students throughout the coming school year in the district.
Water fountains will only be available for bottle filling, with students encouraged to bring water from home if possible.
Mask and vaccination rules will be the same as Walton, with no mandates in place.
Remote learning will be over in Walton County, however, while Social Circle will continue to allow it, though only for students who participated in remote learning last year and passed all of their classes.
The private schools have a little longer to gauge the situation before handing down final rules, but basic protocols are expected to be similar to other schools in the county.
“At this time, our plan is to begin school with a ‘masks optional’ policy,” Gary Hobbs, head of school at George Walton Academy, said.
“We will continue to consult with health experts and monitor community transmission and make any adjustments to our policies as needed.”
Hobbs said the school is devising a final plan to outline guidelines for social distancing, transportation, visitors, dining and more.
“Providing an outstanding educational experience while prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our students, faculty and families is the focus of all of our discussions and decisions,” Hobbs said.
Loganville Christian Academy will continue to use its pandemic plan from last year, which included enhanced cleaning procedures and various campus modifications.
Masks and vaccinations will continue to be optional at LCA unless a government mandate intervenes. Distance learning will not be offered, though it is possible to implement once more if circumstances necessitate it.
Overall, all the schools plan to open as usual to students and proceed as if the pandemic was no longer a concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.