MONROE, Ga. — The governor has said Rivian is coming, and the company said it wants to build and hire, but — at least in theory — none of it matters if the plans don’t clear county zoning muster.
Typically the most mundane matters to come before the Board of Commissioners each month, zoning changes are often rubber-stamped with little notice.
But the process is underway to change the zoning for about 180 acres in Walton County for the electric vehicle plant Rivian Inc. intends to build at Stanton Springs North.
The nearly 2,000-acre site straddles Morgan and Walton counties, with a portion in the city of Social Circle.
The Walton County rezoning goes before the county Planning Commission when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Government Building, 303 S. Hammond Drive.
The panel’s members — who are appointed by members of the Board of Commissioners — offer recommendations to the elected BOC, which typically will conduct a public hearing the next month at its regular meeting and give an up-or-down vote on a project.
Making the rezone request is the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. The JDA is acting as the developer of the $5 billion project.
Thirteen properties in the southern end of the county are requested to be rezoned. They lie on Lynch Road, Davis Academy Road and U.S. 278.
The JDA is requesting to change the zoning from A1 and A2 (Rural Estate District) to SSBP, the county’s special zoning for the Stanton Springs Business Park.
Owners of the land considered for rezoning are Ronald J. and Carol H. Bowden, 1800 Lynch Road; Oscar Harold and Mary Sue Malcom, 1910 Lynch Road; Jerry Felton Bowden, 1856 Lynch Road and 1896 Lynch Road; Michael Harold, Oscar Harold and Sue Bowden Malcom, 1910 Lynch Road; Mary Lynn W. Bellville, 5991 Davis Academy Road; Alan S. Verner, 5140 and 5804 Davis Academy Road; Robert E. Farmer, 1857 Lynch Road; a property owned by Mary Sue B. Malcom on Lynch Road; property owned by Brenda Owensby Bowden on Lynch Road; Donald Howard Bowden Jr. and Charlotte R. Bowden, 2114 Lynch Road; and Tonia Bowden Paramore, 1989 Lynch Road.
Verner served as the chairman of the JDA from its inception in 1999 until 2021. He retired from the board and several pieces of property on his family’s longtime farm land are likely to be used on the Rivian site in both counties.
