SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A Social Circle man who was killed during the Vietnam War may get a permanent honor back home in Walton County.
U.S. Army Sgt. James Terry Savage was killed in an aircraft accident in South Vietnam in 1969, just a couple of weeks short of his 21st birthday.
He was one of six Walton County men killed in service during the Vietnam conflict.
State Rep. Bruce Williamson of Monroe has introduced a house resolution to dedicate the Social Circle Parkway bridge over the Little River as the Sgt. James Terry Savage Memorial Bridge.
Savage transferred to Social Circle High School from Athens as a sophomore. He was a son of Mr. and Mrs. James H. Savage and had five brothers and a sister, according to a March 1968 Walton Tribune story when Savage was named Senior of the Week.
The newspaper said Savage enjoyed riding horses, playing football and drag racing.
Savage was one of the 37 graduates of the Class of 1968 at Social Circle High School. His immediate plans after graduation were to do apprentice training at the local cotton mill, but he soon followed another long-time career goal and joined the armed services.
He was serving overseas in the Army as an airborne sensor specialist, flying reconnaissance missions when he died in an aircraft accident in October 1969.
Williamson said Kenneth Adams, the post commander of the American Legion in Social Circle, approached him about the honor.
“I consider it a high honor to recognize a Walton County fallen soldier at the request of others that served in our armed forces — a very high honor for me,” Williamson said.
House Resolution 685 has got its second reading Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.