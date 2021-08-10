The Monroe City Council approved moving forward on a proposal to build a 100-foot-by-100-foot maintenance hanger at Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport. The council green-lighted the project during a regular meeting Aug. 3.
Council members also approved a proposed land lease that is tied to the hangar project. The city will develop the site plan for the maintenance hangar and the lessee will perform the site work and construction for the facility.
“The parking for the entire area would all be coordinated and adjacent to parking for the upcoming terminal building and existing FBO (fixed base operator) operation,” Assistant City Administrator Chris Bailey said.
The total cost of engineering would be $35,500, according to Bailey. Funding would be provided through SPLOST 2019 revenue, he said.
“The city of Monroe has continued to push growth and facilities at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport,” Bailey said. “The proposed maintenance hangar will provide a much-needed addition to the airport and create more growth through fuel sales, apron usage, and help facilitate the usage of the terminal building. “
Bailey added that the lease agreement should generate a minimum of $50,000 revenue for the city over the next 50 years.
A runway rehabilitation project at the airport was recently completed this past spring. The $888,888 project was funded primarily through a state grant, with the city picking up $44,444, or 5%, of the cost.
Cy Nunnally is classified as a Business Level 2 airport.
The runway is slightly more than 5,000 feet long, according to Bailey. He said 46 aircraft are currently based at the airport.
Council members also approved five nominees to the Airport Advisory Committee to serve three-year terms: William Scott, Daniel Nugent, William Chapman, Charlie Brown and Nichole Hanson Nunnally.
Airport Advisory Committee appointees will serve from Aug. 3, 2021, through Aug. 4, 2024, according to Mayor John Howard.
Bailey also informed the council that the yearly fundraiser for Extra Special People would be held on Aug. 28.
He said event details are being hammered out. Bailey said event organizers would continue to monitor the evolving pandemic situation due to a rise in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant.
