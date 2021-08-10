Attorneys Sheryl Fambrough and Rebecca Dally set the legal bar high here in Walton County. The county’s first two women lawyers broke barriers decades ago and encourage today’s young women to do the same.
Fambrough, a Monroe native, was the first woman attorney admitted to practice in Walton County. She took her oath in November 1979.
Fambrough said the law was a calling. She said she experienced some gender discrimination at law school and early in her career, but pressed on nonetheless.
“God put me in the right place to help people,” Fambrough said. She said she decided to become a lawyer at age 13 even though no one in her family practiced law.
When she did attend Atlanta Law School in the late 1970s, she was younger than most of her classmates. Fambrough had graduated from college in just three years before she attended law school.
“I was younger than everybody and not everyone took me seriously for a while,” Fambrough said. She likened herself to the Elle Woods character in the movie “Legally Blonde” because she had long blond hair and wore jeans and T-shirts in her law school years.
Fambrough said she wasn’t the only woman in her law school class, but there weren’t a lot either. She said some of the male attorneys and judges would call her “Little Lady” when she began representing clients in the courtroom.
Fambrough handled criminal law along with domestic cases and other types of civil litigation when she was with the law firm of Ronnie K. Batchelor.
Fambrough said she eventually quit criminal law because she endured “a lot of disrespect” from clients. She described having to walk past prison inmates in their cells years ago when meeting with an incarcerated client. The jailed men yelled obscenities at her.
In 1984, Fambrough joined attorney Michael Shapiro and formed Fambrough and Shapiro, P.C. When her partner left law practice, Fambrough established The Law Offices of Sheryl Fambrough in 1990 in Decatur. Six years later she moved her firm to Lawrenceville.
In 2002, Fambrough opened her current office at 1104 B South Madison Avenue in Monroe. Her longtime friend Russell Preston, of Preston and Malcom Attorneys at Law, urged her to return home to Monroe.
“He said there was enough business for me here,” Fambrough said.
Her practice includes domestic and family law, like divorce, child custody, wills and estates.
Fambrough is also extremely active in the Rotary Club of Loganville of which she is a founding member.
Dally, the second woman to practice law locally, settled in Social Circle 41 years ago where she built her solo practice. The State Bar of Georgia honored Dally in June with the 2020 Thomas R. Burnside Jr. Excellence in Bar Leadership Award.
Dally said she chose to enter the legal profession because, like Fambrough, she wanted to make a difference. The law “opens a lot of doors,” she said.
“My parents would tell you I argued so much that I would make a good attorney,” Dally said.
Dally attended the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1980. She admits there were more men than women in her law class at the time.
“Personally, I never felt that I faced obstacles,” Dally said. She said she was fortunate that she didn’t have to work an outside job while attending law school and she was single at that time.
Dally’s career continues to evolve as she moves through “different chapters” of her life. She said she has been able to customize her law practice around additional job responsibilities, civic involvement and family life.
Dally has served as a special assistant district attorney for child support cases in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, a special assistant attorney general for the Department of Family and Children Services, Municipal Court judge for the cities of Social Circle, Walnut Grove and Rutledge and Municipal Court judge pro-tem for the cities of Monroe, Loganville and Madison. She resigned her 22-year post as Social Circle’s Municipal Court judge in 2011 after her husband Hal Dally, a former mayor of Social Circle, had announced his candidacy.
The couple has grown children and several grandchildren.
Dally was the first woman president of the Walton County Bar Association from 1983 to 1984. She is a past president of the Rotary Club of Social Circle, chair of the Athens Technical College Advisory Board and trustee of the First Baptist Church of Social Circle and the Walton County Foundation. Dally and her husband, were involved with the Boys and Girls Club for numerous years, she said.
