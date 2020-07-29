ATHENS, Ga. — A man accused of murder surrendered to a corporal in the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning.
Athens-Clarke County police Chief Cleveland Spruill said 35-year-old Joseph Baughns turned himself in at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
Police believe Baughns is responsible for the shooting death of 34-year-old Jarred Lamar Sanders of Gainesville on Monday afternoon at a home in the 100 block of Hickman Drive.
Baughns surrendered to Cpl. Tommy Dorsey and was booked into the county jail on one count of malice murder.
“We are pleased that Mr. Baughns decided to do the right thing and turn himself in,” Spruill said. “Otherwise we would have spent whatever time necessary to find him.
“Keeping the community safe is the number one priority of all law enforcement in the Athens-Clarke County area.”
