Bruce Williamson, who represents Walton County in District 112 of the Georgia House, told The Walton Tribune his thoughts Tuesday morning on the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
“Not knowing the exact charges in the case, I’d have to say that no one is above the law, but a local district attorney should never use an indictment of a former president for political purposes,” Williamson said. “It sets a very bad precedent for our democratic republic, and this indictment against former President Trump certainly appears political. I pray that our legal system stands firm and doesn’t bend because of political vendettas such as this.”
