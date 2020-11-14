COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County elections officials denied President Donald Trump’s campaign’s claim that “someone” used a dead Covington voter’s information to cast an illegal ballot in the Nov. 3 election.
The registration of the late voter, James E. Blalock Jr., was canceled in the same year he died in 2006, county election officials said.
His widow is legally registered under the name Mrs. James E. Blalock Jr., rather than her own first name and has voted regularly using that name since 1992, according to records from the county election office.
Trump’s campaign alleged on Wednesday that Blalock was among four dead Georgians whose names were illegally used by “someone” to cast ballots.
Blalock was a retired postal worker and World War II veteran.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported the authorities in Dade County, Georgia, are looking into allegations a vote was cast in the name of the late Edward Skwiot of Trenton. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt said his office and the Dade County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
