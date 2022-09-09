Bennie Ray (B.R.) Anderson, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Anderson was the owner of The Great Walton Railroad shortline and the Hartwell Railroad.
Visitation was held Friday at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
Anderson was also a political leader in Walton County.
Anderson was a former Chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners in the late 1980s and was a big advocate for public safety.
“Mr. Anderson was the Chairman when I joined the Fire Department in 1988,” said Walton County Fire and Rescue assistant chief Craig League. “He was largely responsible for the formation of Walton County Fire Department in 1986.”
