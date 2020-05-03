ATHENS, Ga. — A northeast Georgia woman was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.
Athens-Clarke County police officers responded to a crash at Jefferson River Road at South Ridge Drive at about 5 p.m. That’s just off Jefferson Road (U.S. 129).
Lt. John A. Radford Jr. said a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice pulled into the path of a northbound 2004 Ford F-150, causing a collision.
The truck slid and the driver lost control. The truck and a 2019 Toyota RAV4 collided, and a passenger in the Toyota was seriously hurt. She was taken to a Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where she later died.
The deceased was identified as 79-year-old Violet Sprinkles of Nicholson.
Radford said the driver of the Chevrolet was 59-year-old Floyd Johnson of Athens, and the driver of the Ford was 51-year-old Kevin Cruell, also of Athens. Both were injured.
Brenda Pettus, 53, of Nicholson was driving the Toyota. She also sustained serious injuries but her condition was not available.
Radford said it was the sixth fatal collision in Clarke County this year.