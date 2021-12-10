Monroe’s proposed general fund budget for 2022 would be an increase of 12.3% over the current general fund budget of $13,756,877, should the City Council approve the draft budget next week.
The Monroe City Council held a public hearing on the $15,487,244 general fund budget proposed for FY 2022 during a committee work session and called council meeting Tuesday.
Finance Officer Beth Thompson reminded council members that the current 2021 ad valorem tax rate for the city is 7.404 mills. This tax revenue will primarily fund the FY 2022 general fund budget, Thompson said. This millage rate was a rollback, or 0.184-mill rate decrease, from the 2020 rate.
The tax rate, or millage, is set each year by local city and county governments and boards of education. A tax rate of 1 mill represents a tax liability of $1 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue.
“The citywide proposed capital budget for FY2022 is $27,044,756,” Thompson continued. “General fund capital projects total $5,059,232, with $761,380 funded by general fund revenue and $4,297,852 funded by SPLOST and grants.”
A total of nine additional positions citywide are included in the FY 2022 budget, she said. The city had defunded eight positions in 2021 to decrease overall expenses due to the pandemic, according to Thompson.
She said a city marshal position would be added to the code and development department and two operator positions to streets and transportation. These positions would be paid from the general fund.
“In the utility fund, we are adding 51⁄2 positions,” Thompson said.
The FY 2022 budget includes potential employee merit raises averaging 3%.
“These adjustments are based on performance evaluations and will be effective by mid-year 2022,” Thompson said. “Salary increases for certified patrol officers is also budgeted at 20%, in order to stay competitive with surrounding jurisdictions and as a retention tool.”
Thompson reiterated that the city received 50% of its allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds this year, and will receive the other 50% in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.