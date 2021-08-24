The Social Circle City Council voided a lease agreement with First United Methodist Church for a downtown parking lot during a regular Aug. 17 meeting.
The council decided to follow City Manager Eric Taylor’s recommendation and explore proposals for a parking lot on property the city owns.
On Aug. 2, city officials met with the church pastor and Board of Trustees chairman. Both sides agreed the parking lot lease agreement was “no longer practical” and should be reconsidered, according to a memo from Taylor to the council.
In tandem with the vote to void the agreement, the council denied authorizing an engineering study for the parking lot on church property.
In July, the council discussed the church’s former lease with the city regarding the proposed parking spaces. Council members had previously asked if the church would allow the city access to the grassy area that was proposed for additional city parking via the church’s existing driveways.
The council approved a rezoning request with conditions to rezone a 46.09-acre parcel from agricultural to residential medium density for a proposed subdivision, Conner Springs, at 353 Spring St.
The future subdivision will have a total of 111 lots. In Phase 1, homes will be built on 26 lots. In Phase 2, 36 lots will have homes with an entrance off Cane Avenue. The third and final phase will build on the remaining 49 lots.
The new residential zoning designation requires a minimum lot area of 6,000 square feet, a minimum dwelling unit size of 1,600 square feet and setbacks of 30 feet for interior roads on the front, 10 feet on the side and 15 feet on the rear, according to the agenda packet.
The rezoning request applicant, Pacific Group, represented owners William and Carol Conner Dukes during the public hearing prior to the council’s vote.
The developer agreed to 12 conditions set forth by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Some of these conditions included no multifamily duplexes, quality design elements and a 15-foot undisturbed buffer zone.
Councilman Steve Shelton made a motion, seconded by Mayor Pro Tempore Traysa Price, to approve the request without requiring the 15-foot buffer. Shelton suggested the developer replace the buffer with a privacy fence, and extend the sidewalk from Cane Avenue to Cannon Drive.
The council denied a variance on mandatory access points for a planned subdivision on Alcova Drive. Reliant Homes, the developer, initially planned to build on 96 lots with only one access point. Under the city’s ordinance, new subdivisions with 31-200 lots must have at least two access points and a neighborhood with more than 200 lots must have at least three access points.
Zoning Administrator Barbara Schlageter explained the developer recently proposed a plan with a second entrance, but that plan missed the application deadline for the last Planning Commission meeting.
Ned Butler with Reliant Homes addressed the council, and said the developer could drop the number of lots to 38 and bring an application back to the commission before the next Planning Commission deadline of Aug. 27.
Councilman Tyson Jackson made a motion, seconded by Price, to deny the request for a variance as recommended by the Planning Commission and send the matter back to the commission to consider the latest proposal of 38 lots.
