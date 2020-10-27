ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp swore in Cheveda McCamy as the newest Superior Court judge for Newton and Walton counties.
McCamy, of Covington, succeeds the late Judge Horace J. Johnson, who was a judge in the Alcovy Circuit from 2002 until his death July 1.
“I am honored to be sworn in today to serve my community,” McCamy said Monday. “I appreciate the support from everyone who has encouraged me over the years.
“I will strive to be fair and ensure justice is served in Newton and Walton counties.”
McCamy went to school in Social Circle, where her mother was a teacher. She then attended the University of Georgia, then the Mercer University law school.
After a career in the private and public sectors, she’s most recently served as chief assistant district attorney in the Flint Judicial Circuit.
Kemp appointed McCamy after Johnson’s death. It was his second appointment this year, after Kemp tapped Layla Zon to follow Judge Samuel D. Ozburn.
Jeff Foster will take office Jan. 1 to succeed retiring Eugene Benton.
McCamy becomes the first Black woman to serve as a Superior Court judge in the circuit. Johnson was the first Black judge and Zon the first female judge.
