Four years ago, Sheriff Joe Chapman won a fourth term with the greatest of ease, defeating a well-known opponent by a 3-to-1 margin in the Republican primary before sweeping to a near-foreordained win in the general election with only a write-in candidate facing him in November.
On Tuesday, Chapman made his easy victory look like a warm-up, as he swept to an even bigger primary win than the one he claimed four years earlier.
Chapman won the Republican nomination for sheriff with 82% of the vote, outpolling challenger Mike Sledge by several thousand votes in a lay-up victory to face a clear path to a win in November.
Although several races remained undecided following Tuesday night’s vote count, Chapman was able to claim victory much earlier given the heavy support he had after in-person votes were counted that evening.
There is no Democratic nominee for sheriff on the ballot, making it once again an almost sure thing Chapman will win re-election in the fall, this time claiming a fifth term as the county’s top law enforcement officer.
Chapman said he was, as always, humbled by the support he has received from the commumity.
“I’d like to think all the people who voted for me for their sheriff,” Chapman said.
With a relatively clear mandate to continue on his current path, Chapman said he was encouraged by the vote of confidence and would work to serve Walton County to even greater lengths.
“We’ll continue to strive to do better than we’re doing now,” Chapman said.
