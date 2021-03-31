Former Rep. Paul Broun became the first candidate in the race for the area’s open seat in Congress next year.
Broun, a physician from Athens, said Wednesday morning he will run for the Republican nomination to the 10th District seat now held by Rep. Jody Hice.
Broun held the seat from 2007-15. He gave it up to run for Senate when Saxby Chambliss retired but fell short in the GOP primary as David Perdue eventually claimed the seat.
Hice, then a pastor from Walton County, won and hasn’t faced a serious challenge since. He’ll give up the seat to run for Georgia secretary of state in 2022.
“When I left Washington in 2015, it was bad. It is much worse today,” Broun said in a statement.
“Spending has been spiraling out of control, and Republicans are just as guilty as Democrats. There’s only a dime’s worth of difference between the two parties. Spending on such an unprecedented scale will cause hyperinflation and eventually the financial collapse of America.”
Broun actually represented Walton County for only a part of his time in Washington. At the time he was elected, Walton County was in the 7th District led by John Linder, then Rob Woodall. Redistricting moved the county into the Athens-based 10th after the 2010 census.
Broun, 74, ran for the 9th District seat twice since leaving Congress. He lost a primary challenge to Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville in 2016, then tried again to take the seat last year when Collins ran for Senate but failed to make the runoff.
But the former congressman said he thinks he is just what northeast Georgia needs to counter the Biden administration and Democratic majorities in Congress.
“With one-party rule in Washington, we need a proven fighter for liberty and freedom to restore constitutional restraints on the federal government,” Broun said. “I’m a Marine veteran and family physician who understands basic economics, that something cannot come from nothing.
“That’s Washington’s worst nightmare.”
The race to follow Hice could grow quickly, after the Georgia General Assembly ends its session at midnight Wednesday. Two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Houston Gaines of Athens and Jodi Lott of Evans, are prospective candidates for the seat.
