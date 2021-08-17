Health care providers warn the delta variant of the coronavirus is now infecting more children than previous strains did. Doctors say children with COVID-19 are getting sicker and they worry cases will continue to rise unless more adults get vaccinated.
Neighboring Newton County’s public schools initiated a mask mandate for students and faculty after 80 confirmed cases for covid were reported among students in the first week of school. The Walton County School District and Social Circle City Schools leaves the mask-wearing decision to parents.
“The delta variant is like a whole new virus,” Dr. Andrea Hill, a Monroe pediatrician, said. Hill said the rapidly spreading variant is up to 100 times more virulent than prior strains.
Health care providers are seeing more severe symptoms in children now that weren’t seen before, according to Hill. Children that have recently been admitted to area hospitals are exhibiting respiratory distress and respiratory failure, blood clots and inflammation, she said.
Hill said many of the young patients her practice diagnoses with covid are showing flu-like symptoms, including high fevers.
“Now we’re seeing babies infecting adults and we’re seeing more child to child transmission,” she said.
Children ages 10-17 make up the largest group of new confirmed cases among kids in Georgia, according to Hill. People aged 18-29 are the most confirmed new cases among adults.
Teenagers age 12 and older are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine, which is administered in two doses three weeks apart. Unfortunately, teens make up less than 7% of the vaccine rate in the state, the pediatrician said.
“Over the past two and a half weeks, children ages 0-18 make up an average of 18% of cases; in January they only made up 11% of the cases,” Hill said last week.
There is not yet a vaccine available for children younger than 12.
Hill, and other health experts agree there is some breakthrough COVID-19 infections in vaccinated individuals, but maintain that most current hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated.
As of Monday, the region that includes Walton County for Georgia hospital bed and ventilator capacity reported 535 bets out of 611, or 87.56% in use. The CDC reports that new hospital admissions due to covid were up in Walton by 31.58% as of Aug. 13. The 7-day case rate per 100,000 residents was up locally by 28.14% as of Aug. 14.
“The total vaccination rate in Walton County has only gone up from 31% to 32%,” Hill said. She said this is not a significant enough rise in vaccinations to stem “an unprecedented rate” of infection.
The CDC reports that as of Monday, 23.1% of Walton County residents who are age 12 and older had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 24.3 percent of residents 18 and older had at least one dose. The tally for those age 65 and older with at least one dose stood at 43.1%.
“Most of us in health care feel this is the worst surge we’ve seen,” Hill said. “The deaths that we do see will be so much more tragic because they will be among younger people and for the most part would have been preventable.”
Piedmont Walton hospital is preparing to use the lobby for beds as it did in past surges and many hospitals are diverting patients, according to Hill.
The Walton County School District states on its website that students or staff diagnosed with COVID-19 should stay home for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.
The health department’s administrative order on covid issued March 14, 2020, recommends a 14-day quarantine from onset of symptoms. However, the order allows schools to “adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning. Individuals subject to quarantine may only adhere to such different quarantine requirements as long as the point of exposure occurred in the school setting and as long as they remain asymptomatic.”
The district also does not require students or staff that are eligible for the vaccine to be vaccinated.
“At this time, we have a plan in place that schools are following as long as the number of positive cases in the school stay below 1% each week,” said Callen Moore, the public relations officer for the school district. “If the number of positive cases within a school rises above 1% within a week, that school would implement additional safety measures until the cases fall below 1%. In order to facilitate safe in-person learning to the extent possible, the district is working with schools on an individual basis depending on their number of cases.”
Moore said additional safety measures could be implemented if a school reaches a 1% case rate. This could include limiting visitors and volunteers, restricting large in-door group events, placing desks in rows, limiting student transitions and amending the district’s quarantine procedures.
“In the Social Circle City Schools district, we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 conditions in our schools and community,” said Dr. Carrie Booher, SCCS assistant superintendent. “We are fortunate to have few COVID-19 positive cases in our schools. We continue to utilize robust cleaning protocols, encourage mask wearing, urge any individuals who are sick to stay home, provide hand sanitizer and frequent opportunities for hand washing. If we experience additional COVID-19 positive cases, we will utilize enhanced protocols where necessary.”
Students and staff with covid symptoms or a temperature of 100.3 or higher will be isolated and sent home, according to the Social Circle public schools’ website. Students and employees must stay home if they are symptomatic, test positive or have had prolonged contact with those testing positive for coronavirus.
