The nation faced a broad discussion about race in 2020, and Walton County didn’t escape the turmoil.
But the county didn’t see near the problems some areas, even nearby, did.
Residents protested in Loganville, Monroe and Social Circle during the summer, toting signs and chanting slogans such as “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”
Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on May 31 as protests rocked Atlanta, days after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. The governor activated the National Guard to keep the peace.
Intervention by law enforcement wasn’t needed in Walton County events, which remained peaceful. Many pastors, city leaders and law enforcement members joined in the demonstrations.
A movement launched by some graduates of Social Circle High School asked the Board of Education to retire the Redskins nickname, but the superintendent declined, citing the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.