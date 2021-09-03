The Social Circle City Council discussed formulating a park use policy for Friendship Park similar to one the City of Madison follows for its town park during a work session Thursday.
“They basically want to ensure whatever goes on in their town park benefits their community,” said Downtown Director Amber McKibben.
Last month the council had directed McKibben to research park rental fees and rental policies in nearby cities, such as Loganville, Walnut Grove, Monroe, Covington and Oxford.
In May, the council voted to cancel city park rentals and allow citizens to use its parks on a first come, first serve basis.
In Madison, “private events are limited, and the intent is to prioritize events that will have a significant economic impact for downtown,” according to McKibben.
McKibben said if residents wanted to hold a birthday party at a park pavilion, they could do so even if Social Circle adopts a park policy for community-wide events similar to the one used by Madison.
Madison follows an event calendar for its town park, and blocks out those dates when the city holds large-scale events, City Manager Eric Taylor said. Taylor advised that if Social Circle establishes a park policy for Friendship Park, it could be tailored to meet the city’s specific needs. Council members said they would not want an event in Friendship Park to negatively impact downtown businesses, such as taking up parking for store customers.
Councilman Nathan Boyd said when he served on the Main Street Commission, residents told him they wanted the city to put on more downtown events.
Councilman Tyson Jackson said if the council establishes a park policy, electricity should be provided to any users.
McKibben was also asked about the Kiwanis Club’s intent to use Friendship Park for an event following the city’s Downtown Trick or Treating on Oct. 29. She said the club’s event is meant to piggyback of Social Circle’s trick or treat activity and draw families downtown for dining and entertainment. Council members suggested that the Main Street Commission consider bringing the Kiwanis event under their purview.
The council also discussed a resolution of support for the Downtown Development Authority to pursue a Brownfields Assessment grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The resolution, if adopted by council members, would support the DDA resubmitting a grant application for funds to clean up the old Mill property on Cannon Drive. The resolution states the property is privately owned, and that potential investors would be wary of unknown environmental conditions that might need to be remediated prior to restoring or redeveloping the property.
DDA has obtained the services of a grant writer, Terracon, to prepare the grant application.
DDA Chairman Mike Owens told council members that an EPA official who reviewed the previous application said it scored 144.6 out of a possible 150 points. The current application has been refined, Owens said, and therefore the DDA is confident it will be awarded the $400,000 grant. The application will be submitted at the end of October, he said.
The council will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Social Circle Theater at 650 Ashley Drive.
