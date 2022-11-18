Baker BOE

The Walton County Board of Education seat left vacant by the resignation of Simoan Capers Baker will be filled in an upcoming special election.

The Walton County Board of Education announced its plans to fill the empty District 1 seat on the board at its most recent monthly board meeting.

The board voted last month to accept the resignation of District 1 board member Simoan Capers Baker, who was announced as moving out of her district and would therefore be unable to continue serving as the district representative.

