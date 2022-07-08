Monroe Area High School softball coach Nicole Conwell passed away suddenly Thursday morning.
Conwell had been the Lady Canes head softball coach since 2019.
In her first season, she was named The Walton Tribune Coach of the Year after leading Monroe Area to a handful of key victories.
Conwell spent several seasons as the Loganville Middle School softball coach.
The news of her passing quickly spread in the area.
Walton County School District Superintendent Dr. Nathan Franklin issued a statement on Conwell's passing Thursday.
“On behalf of the Walton County School District, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Conwell family," Dr. Franklin wrote. “As a former teacher and coach at Loganville Middle School and Monroe Area High Schools, as well as a Monroe Area graduate, Ms. Conwell was a valued and well-respected member of the Red Devil and Hurricane families. She will be greatly missed by her colleagues, students and players both on the field and in the classroom.”
Monroe Area is set to open its softball season on Aug. 8 at home against Athens Christian. They were next to play Loganville Christian Academy at home on Aug. 9.
LCA head softball coach John Stewart knew Conwell through her visits to his sporting goods store in Gwinnett County.
“She shopped at my store a good bit for softball. She was a great person,” Stewart said. “She coached at Loganville Middle School for a number of years. They were really good, even had some undefeated seasons.”
Stewart said his LCA team did not play Monroe Area last year but were looking forward to the matchup next month. The loss of Conwell, however, is a big loss to the softball community.
Monroe athletic director Eli Connell was mourning the loss of Conwell Thursday and will address the coaching situation with the Hurricanes softball team at a later time.
Monroe Area football coach Kevin Reach said Conwell was well liked among all the coaches and staff.
"Everybody liked her. She was a great lady," Reach said by text.
