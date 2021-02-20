Social Circle is working to upgrade its sewer system and install streetlights along one of its downtown thoroughfares.
The City Council approved documents for a $3.32 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority during a regular meeting Tuesday.
The loan will enable the city to replace three aging pump stations and install a trunk line toward a future wastewater treatment plant, according to City Manager Adele Schirmer. The project will ensure structural integrity of the pipes and reduce sewage overflows and energy costs, Schirmer previously told the Tribune.
The city will pay 0.73% interest on the 20-year loan. The city’s project, being a conservation project, qualifies it for a reduced interest rate.
Council members also approved agreements with Georgia Power to install post-top streetlights, to be placed on North Cherokee Road between Hightower Trail and Blue Willow, and at each end of the Robert “Bobby” Howard Bridge over the railroad tracks. The city will earmark $141,184 in special purpose local-option sales tax funds toward the traffic signal replacement project.
Council members removed one consent agenda item regarding a code amendment to Remove Conflicting Debris Ordinances. Councilman Steve Shelton said he wanted more time to research the matter. The item will be placed on the March 4 work session for council to discuss.
The council was ready to hear a virtual presentation on its audit from Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs and Advisors, but due to problems with internet connectivity the company’s representative was asked to reschedule his report for a council work session.
According to the council meeting agenda packet, the auditor gave the city a “clean opinion” for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020.
In other city business, the council also approved an alcohol license application for beer and wine retail at Village Mart on 247 Cannon Drive.
The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Social Circle Theater, 650 Ashley Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.