The 2022 calendar year was noted in Walton County by a familiar word: politics.
Long a hot bed for politics, political candidates and political campaigning, Walton County welcomed numerous candidates inside its boundaries and helped shape the 2022 statewide election.
As much as 2022 was known for its political tone locally, it was also a tough year in terms of local citizens passing away after years of making an impact, politically and beyond.
POLITICS
It was another important election in 2022 and Georgia, once again, was in the national spotlight.
Georgia governor Brian Kemp was up for re-election in a rematch from 2018 against Democrat Stacey Abrams. However, Kemp had one major opponent who was not on the 2022 ballot in Georgia or anywhere else: former president Donald Trump.
Two years earlier Trump placed blame on Kemp for not helping to secure the state’s electoral votes in his presidential re-election bid. Georgia had surprisingly gone to Democrat Joe Biden.
Feeling betrayed by the Georgia governor, Trump pushed former U.S. Senator David Perdue into challenging Kemp in the GOP primary in 2022. In the beginning, it appeared Kemp would be in for a fight in his own primary as well as a later general election showdown with Abrams. As it turned out neither race was competitive and Kemp emerged as the state’s most popular Republican and perhaps politician.
The shockwaves from Trump endorsing Perdue were also felt in the 10th Congressional race. That seat was open since four-term incumbent Jody Hice decided to challenge Brad Raffensperger in the Secretary of State primary.
Similar to the Perdue candidacy for governor, Hice seemed like a strong candidate for Secretary of State. However, the longer the campaign went on, the more Hice seemed to fizzle out. Ditto for Perdue.
It was an early sign that perhaps Trump has lost some of his clout among Georgia Republicans.
Vernon Jones, who was set to challenge Kemp in the GOP primary for governor, moved his campaign to the 10th District. Jones made multiple campaign stops in Walton County but would eventually lose in the Republican runoff to Mike Collins of Jackson.
Collins had finished as runner-up to Hice in the 2014 Republican contest. While Jones was officially endorsed by Trump in 2022, Collins campaigned as a “pro-Trump Republican” and never said anything negative about the former president despite not getting his endorsement.
The U.S. Senate race between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker played out across the state and in Walton County in 2022.
Both candidates campaigned here with some heavyweight party names along for the campaign ride.
In the end, Walker won Georgia, as expected, but lost in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat after a runoff.
RIVIAN
The saga involving Rivian, an electric vehicle and battery company, is still ongoing.
Numerous court challenges have been filed, ruled on, appealed and argued.
All signs are the plant is still on track to be constructed and operated along I-20 in Morgan and Newton counties.
The $5 billion plant has been exposed by some residents of the area who continue to try and halt its manufacture due to the impact on the environment and area property values.
The plant was touted by Gov. Kemp. David Perdue attempted to make it an issue during his primary challenge against the governor but it did not gain momentum.
LOCAL OFFICIALS
Walton County chairman David Thompson pushed to have the pay for his position cut from approximately $99K to $30K.
Thompson said he believes the full-time county manager should handle day-to-day operations of county business.
One critic of the pay cut said it now assures no one can run for chairman unless they are “extremely rich.”
Former Walton County Schools District school board member Simoan was arrested for theft by conversion. She later moved from her district despite already being on the ballot unopposed for re-election in 2022. Her seat is currently vacant.
SCHOOLS
Dr. Carrie Booher became the new superintendent of the Social Circle City Schools following the departure of Robbie Hooker in the fall. Booher was the assistant superintendent for SCCS.
