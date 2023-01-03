2023

Politics was once again a big deal in Walton County during 2022.

The 2022 calendar year was noted in Walton County by a familiar word: politics.

Long a hot bed for politics, political candidates and political campaigning, Walton County welcomed numerous candidates inside its boundaries and helped shape the 2022 statewide election.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.