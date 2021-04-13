Dock Dogs, the canine aquatic retrieval competition, is coming back to Monroe Downtown Saturday and Sunday. The event was not held for the second time last year due to COVID-19.
“We had a great response the first year,” said Mainstreet Coordinator Leigh Ann Walker.
The annual Memories in Monroe Car Show drew record crowds in March, Walker said, and so a large turnout is also anticipated for the Dock Dogs event.
The competitive event will be held on the Town Green space, at the corner of East Church Street and South Madison Avenue.
The Dock Dogs organization brings in a large inflatable pool with a long dock giving athlete dogs space to run and jump in the various competitive events.
Dogs of any breed, mix or size can participate in the competition. Owners can register their dogs at dockdogs.com.
Food trucks and artisan vendors from the Farmer’s Market will be on hand. Event goers can park in the Visitors Center and public parking lots downtown.
Monroe Animal Care Hospital at 210 West Spring Street is presenting the event. The local veterinary practice has been in operation since 1999, and is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).
Onsite registration and practice for the first event, Big Air Wave, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Other events include Extreme Vertical, which is a high jump for dogs, and Speed Retrieve, a timed event. The Iron Dog Challenge incorporates all three competitive disciplines.
The pre-registration entry fee for adult teams is $27 and $30 for on-site registration. The pre-registration fee for youth teams for Big Air is $12, and $15 for on-site registration.
The Dock Dogs competition will culminate with the Big Air Finals at 4 p.m. on Sunday April 18.
