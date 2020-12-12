MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Education approved the calendar for the next school year with few major changes from the current calendar layout.
The board presented the new schedule for the 2021-22 school year during Tuesday’s monthly board meeting.
The schedule will see students start school on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with the usual holidays in place through the fall semester — a week of fall break from Oct. 11-15, a week of Thanksgiving break from Nov. 22-26 and two weeks of Christmas break from Dec. 20-31.
Students will return to class for the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, and will see two small breaks before the end of the year — a two-day winter break on Feb. 14-15 and the weeklong spring break from April 4-8.
Classes will end for all students on Wednesday, May 25, with graduation dates as yet unannounced.
The board approved the calendar unanimously.
