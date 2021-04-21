MONROE, Ga. — Four men are finalists to be the next chief of the Monroe Fire Department.
The city promised a national search after dismissing Chief Bill Owens in September, and indeed one of the candidates is from Maryland. Two live in Walton County, but only one of those is from a local department.
The City Council will have a called meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday for interviews of the finalists. After convening, the council will adjourn into executive session for the interviews.
Here are the finalists:
Denny C. Chatel is the deputy fire chief of the Fire/EMS Department of Prince George’s County, Maryland.
He’s been with the department since 1999, working his way through the ranks from firefighter and paramedic. Chatel manages capital improvements for the department and is overseeing the construction of a new fire station and planning and engineering for two more, and he is managing the $12 million bond fund for replacing and repairing the apparatus and vehicle fleet in the department.
He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.
Andrew M. Dykes of Social Circle is a battalion chief with the Monroe Fire Department. He has 16 years with the department, 12 of them as an officer.
Dykes manages the B shift, and along with two other battalion chiefs has helped lead the department since Owens left.
He oversaw the Insurance Services Office evaluation of the city’s fire protection rating last year, with Monroe retaining a Class 3 status. Dykes has managed hydrant testing and maintenance, written grants and had oversight of shift activities and assignments.
Dykes joined the department in 2007 as a firefighter. He also is an instructor at the Georgia Institute of EMS in Covington, and from 2009-16 was an adjunct faculty member at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Covington in the public safety and security department. He also has taught future paramedics at the Athens Technical College Walton County Campus.
He worked with the Monroe and Social Circle fire departments, and Walton County Fire Rescue, in the past.
Dykes has an associate degree from West Georgia Technical College, a bachelor’s degree from Western Carolina University and master’s degrees from Jacksonville State University and Valdosta State University.
Greg Rucker of Monroe is an assistant chief with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Services. In his application, he notes that his role in DeKalb has him leading a shift of more than 180 people across 26 stations and more than 40 apparatus.
Rucker was promoted to assistant chief last year but has worked for DeKalb County since 2007 when he joined the department as a fire captain. He also has worked since 1991 as a supervisor in the recycling center.
He has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Georgia in 1994 and certification as an EMT from DeKalb Technical College (now Georgia Piedmont) in 1999.
Antonio D. Webb of Atlanta is the deputy chief of the aviation fire division at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Webb has 31 years of fire service experience, starting his career with the Atlanta Fire Department in 1990 as a firefighter. In his current role, he coordinated the COVID-19 emergency medical response for passengers and employees through the world’s busiest airport.
He has a Bachelor of Science in fire administration from Columbia Southern University and is pursuing a Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.