MONROE, Ga. — A local court has been held up as a model for the rest of the state.
The Resource (Mental Health) Court of Walton County was recognized by the Georgia Council of Accountability Court Judges as a “model court” which has met and exceeded adherence to all court standards.
The court was evaluated by a panel of accountability court judges from throughout the state and was selected for the award based upon its strong performance in the peer review process.
The court was established in 2014 and Judge Eugene Benton is its presiding judge. The court supervises people who have a mental illness which has contributed to their criminal conduct.
Participants are screened to determine their eligibility. Georgia law prohibits court participation by people who have committed certain offenses including murder, armed robbery and sex-related crimes.
Participants regularly attend treatment and are supervised closely through random drug testing and in-home visits by sheriff’s deputies.
Studies have shown the recidivism rate of accountability court participants is a small fraction of the overall benefit of these courts. Additional benefits include improved independent functioning, reduced substance abuse, greater consistency in mental health treatment, fewer days in jail and long-term reduction in government costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.