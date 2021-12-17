A day in the life of a solid waste collector is never easy, particularly when the Christmas and New Year’s holidays produce excess garbage for them to cart away.
Monroe Solid Waste Director Danny Smith and Social Circle Public Works Director Robbie Groves recently explained how their departments operate and the challenges their workers face year round and especially during the winter holidays.
“Our [solid waste collection] crew arrives at 7a.m. daily and works in all kinds of weather,” Groves said. “Even if it is raining our crews are out making sure our streets are clean and free of debris. This actually is the same for our water distribution, wastewater, and gas crews. “When there is an issue they will come in whether [it] is raining or freezing cold to get services restored to our customers.”
The Social Circle road department does its share, Groves added, by “making sure grass is mowed, limbs and leaves are picked up, and debris is out of the road including dead animals.”
Social Circle contracts its solid waste collection with Waste Management, Groves said. If Waste Management has excessive waste and packs out a truck, they will usually return the following day, she said.
“We had a water main break last New Year’s Eve and the crews all worked together all night long to get water services restored,” Groves recalled.
Monroe normally runs two garbage collection crews across the city, which is divided into four quadrants, according to Smith. However, during the busy holiday season, Monroe’s solid waste department goes to three crews instead of two.
Monroe provides curbside solid waste and recycling collection services to residents inside city limits. The city also owns and operates a solid waste transfer station on Cherry Hill Road.
Garbage collection routes start at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, according to Smith.
Collection crews arrive 15 minutes before their shift, grab a cup of coffee and perform pre-route vehicle safety checks on the garbage trucks, Smith said. City collection crews check vehicle tires, fluids, and hoses for leaks and gauges.
They also check their PPEs, safety vests and gloves to ensure they have what they need, he said.
Monroe’s collection crews must perform a daily post-trip inspection of their vehicles as well and fuel them up for the next day. Some collection crews are also tasked to deliver new carts or cart replacements.
Smith said his collection crews have seen more box packaging show up in city trash carts over the last two or three years due to more online shopping. He said they send out a separate truck just to pick up boxes. The city sends packaging to Keep Walton Beautiful to recycle.
“They collect corrugated cardboard on commercial and residential levels,” Smith said.
Monroe’s solid waste personnel conducts scrap tire collection at curbside as needed, Smith said. Residents are asked to set out no more than five tires at a time. If citizens set out more, they will be charged $3 for anything over the five-tire limit.
Monroe’s waste collectors are directed to make safety a priority, and to report unsafe items that might be found as they’re collecting garbage. Collectors may find hazardous materials on a route like needles, which is considered medical waste, Smith said.
Monroe’s waste collectors can experience traffic issues, too, he said. Motorists are urged to pay attention and slow down when garbage trucks stop on a route.
Groves added that public works employees brave all types of weather conditions throughout the year, working outside as they do, whether hot or cold.
“We don’t stop unless there’s a severe storm,” Smith said. “Of course the pandemic has impacted a lot of services, though we never suspended services.”
Smith said Monroe’s solid waste department is working to become “fully automated,” so that only one refuse collector is needed per collection truck and therefore the department can further cut down potential worker injuries. They’re nearly there, having introduced a one-armed side loader to their fleet last year, he said. The goal next year is to add another side loader for pickup, Smith said.
Monroe also operates two knuckle-boom trucks for yard debris and bulk waste, like old furniture, and a rear loader for recycling and one for garbage pickup. The department has retrofitted a small truck to collect glass for recycling and has two commercial trucks to collect dumpster waste at businesses, according to Smith.
The department head emphasized that the city’s collection vehicles are fitted with dash cameras to help decrease potential accidents and validate customer service.
Smith said he and solid waste supervisor Jasper Greer have 63 years of experience between them, and work with dedicated employees.
“They really have a lot of pride in what they do, keeping the city clean,” Smith said. “And the guys genuinely care about one another.”
One of Groves’ street department employees told her, “It feels really good to be acknowledged for your hard work and feel like you are appreciated for what you do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.