Georgia’s representatives in Washington united Wednesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves’ World Series title.
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Atlanta, led the state’s delegation by introducing a Senate resolution to honor the Braves a day after they defeated finished off Houston in the Midsummer Classic.
It’s the first World Series title for the Braves in 26 years.
“I remember exactly where I was in 1995 when the Braves last won the World Series,” Ossoff said. “Likewise, I’ll never forget where I was last night as our team brought home another world championship.
“Congratulations to the players and entire organization. Georgia is proud.”
Reps. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cartersville, and Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, introduced a resolution in the House.
The rest of the Georgia delegation co-sponsored the resolutions including Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Atlanta, and Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro.
Let's go @Braves! #WorldSeries champs!Congratulations to an amazing team!Bring that 🏆 home to Atlanta!— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) November 3, 2021
