Rep. Jody Hice blamed the Biden administration and not the hackers or company involved the cyberattack that shut down a huge pipeline serving Georgia and most of the East.
The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co., which is based in metro Atlanta and shuttles fuel between Texas and New Jersey, has crimped fuel supplies. A surge in panic buying has compounded the issue, leading to a growing number of dry gas stations.
“The pipeline closure is now in its fifth day, and we’re still waiting on (an) aggressive plan from the White House,” Hice, R-Ga., said.
The congressman blamed “liberal policies destroying America’s energy independence” since President Joe Biden took office in January.
“His administration consistently puts the interests of the few — radical leftists, BLM (Black Lives Matter), teachers’ unions and illegal immigrants — over the majority of Americans,” Hice said in a statement Tuesday night.
“What we need now are strong conservative policies to keep more money in folks’ pockets by lowering energy costs and pushing back against proposed tax hikes.”
In a briefing at the White House hours earlier, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the federal government has “been working around the clock since Friday to help Colonial … return the pipeline to normal operation as quickly and as safely and as securely as possible.”
Granholm said one of the major lines in the Colonial system resumed operation Monday night under manual control, and some smaller lines remain open while existing inventory remains.
“Many of you are aware that Colonial announced yesterday that they fully expect to substantially restore operations by the end of the week,” Granholm told reporters.
She said the Colonial CEO hoped to be in a position to make a decision on a full restart of its system by the end of business Wednesday.
The Department of Transportation issued an “hours of service” waiver to give greater flexibility to drivers transporting gas, diesel and jet fuel in the affected area, and the Environmental Protection Agency waived the fuel blend requirements in an effort to get more supply moving.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission plans to issue orders to get fuel where it’s most needed once the pipeline is running again.
“And in the meantime … we expect that gas station owners are — are and should act responsibly,” Granholm said. “We will have no tolerance for price gouging.”
Granholm also urged people not to buy more gas than they need.
“Let me emphasize that, much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,” she said, “especially in light of the fact that the pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of this week and over the weekend.”
In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency as a result of the petroleum shortage, in effect through Saturday night.
