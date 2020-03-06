MONROE, Ga. — A last-minute entry means a Democratic primary to decide who faces the incumbent for Walton County's seat in Congress.
Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro is unopposed on the Republican ballot as he seeks a fourth term in Washington.
His 2018 general election opponent, Tabitha Johnson-Green, qualified Friday.
Opposing Johnson-Green in the Democratic primary in May is Andrew Ferguson, a screenwriter from Athens.
Hice is a pastor and former resident of Walton County. He was elected to an open seat in 2014.
Hice pulled about two-thirds of the vote in 2018 against Johnson-Green, a Washington County registered nurse.