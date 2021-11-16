LOGANVILLE, Ga. — No one was hurt in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded to a fire in the 6200 block of Highway 20, near the intersection with Rosebud and Miller Bottom roads. That’s in unincorporated Loganville just north of the Rockdale County line.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said all occupants were out of the house. The fire was in a basement or crawlspace and crews continued to work on it shortly before 4 p.m.
