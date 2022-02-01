The city of Monroe was recently awarded a $2,935,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority board of directors.
The loan will fund the installation of an elevated storage tank and water main. The city’s current water system is experiencing low water pressure, according to GEFA.
Monroe will pay 1.13% interest on the 20-year loan. The city is eligible for principal forgiveness up to $1.1 million.
The DWSRF provides low-interest loans for infrastructure projects that deliver safe, affordable drinking water. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Georgia.
“The GEFA loan award for the Cherry Hill tank is supplemental to the utility bond for the project,” Monroe City Administrator Logan Propes said. “The tower and upsized water lines will serve the Piedmont Industrial Park and that general zone of service.”
Propes said the project is large and currently in the design and engineering phase. Therefore the exact size of the tank has not yet been determined.
“The extra pressures should also help neighborhoods that we serve in that vicinity,” he said.
Monroe has also recently completed a water line to Loganville and water is being delivered, Propes confirmed.
“We estimate annual gross revenues of around $1.35 million based on current delivery targets,” he said. “Margins are smaller but it is still a solid revenue for city customers to be able to help offset rapidly rising water treatment costs.”
