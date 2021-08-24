In an effort to keep children and teens safe and off the streets at night, the Social Circle City Council approved drafting an ordinance to establish a curfew for minors younger than 18 years old.
The council voted unanimously to establish the ordinance during a regular meeting on Aug. 17.
The curfew prohibits unaccompanied juveniles from being out on certain streets and public places between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Exceptions to the curfew ordinance include when the minor is returning directly home from a school, civic or religious activity; traveling to or from a job; traveling from one state to another in a motor vehicle; is on the sidewalk adjoining the property where they live; or is involved in an emergency.
Parents and guardians who allow a minor to violate the ordinance can be cited with a warning for the first violation and charged upon a subsequent violation.
Police Chief Will Brinkley first recommended to the council in May that the city implement a curfew for juveniles. Brinkley based his request on the interest of public health and safety and the welfare for both youngsters and adults in Social Circle.
The chief informed council members that recent local crime data showed an increase in crimes perpetuated by individuals younger than age 17. He pointed to a rise in vehicle break-ins and said police officers have spotted youngsters on the street in the wee hours of the morning and they were often near the areas where the break-ins occurred.
Brinkley told the council that his utmost concern was the safety of minors. He said unsupervised juveniles wandering out late at night could result in them becoming crime victims themselves. Councilman Tyson Jackson mentioned earlier in the Aug. 17 meeting that he had taken a class on how cities can address sex and human trafficking at the Georgia Municipal Association conference held recently in Savannah. Jackson learned this type of illicit activity often victimizes juveniles and can happen even in small cities and rural areas. A curfew could be one way to address this problem, council members said.
In other city business, a majority of the council approved a contract with Searles Consulting to advocate for state-level funding for a new wastewater treatment plant. The three-month consulting contract is retroactive to Aug. 1 and will cost the city $25,000. City officials hope to receive funding through Georgia’s recovery fund created with American Rescue Plan Act monies.
Council members also approved an employee benefits package. City Manager Eric Taylor informed the council that the city had to renew employee health insurance by Oct. 1. Taylor reported that five companies had submitted bids. The city manager recommended the city stay with Humana for health, vision and life insurance, and Ameritas for dental insurance.
Social Circle also resolved to adopt the Walton County Hazard Mitigation Plan update for 2020-25.
Fire Chief Ken Zaydel told council members that Walton County is required to update the Hazard Mitigation Plan every five years to meet federal requirements. The plan evaluates hazards and identifies emergency management resources and capabilities.
The city council also approved an alcohol pouring license that includes distilled spirits for Tin Plate, located at 198 Sycamore St.
The council will next meet for a work session at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 in the community room. The city council’s next regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Social Circle Theater.
