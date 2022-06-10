Walton County chairman David Thompson had some harsh criticism for District 4 commissioner Lee Bradford during Tuesday’s BOC meeting.
Thompson made it clear he was not a fan of how Bradford “went to the (Walton) Tribune like some little kid” concerning some extra budgetary funds the chairman had located.
The BOC was looking at details of the new fiscal year budget when the first-term chairman addressed Bradford.
“While we are talking about the budget, Mr. Bradford, I’d like to congratulate you on a well run election but there’s one comment you made to the Tribune during your campaign that I take issue with. That statement was ‘If we found all this money in dormant accounts why didn’t we give it back to the taxpayers?’ when you voted that very month for pay raises and spent that money we found. I take full issue with that.”
Bradford paused momentarily before responding.
“I appreciate your issue but I am not sure a public forum is where you want to go with that but if you do it’s fine,” the District 4 commissioner said. “I have always voted for our employees to have pay raises. I have never voted against it. Not even once. I did have some questions on where you were finding all this money. I did ask if you found in a black satchel in someone’s closet or a brown satchel in someone’s house...”
“There you go,” Thompson replied.
“It was actually in an account, a government account, so it wasn’t a big find,” Bradford said. “It was there.”
The chairman then asked why Bradford didn’t find it.
“You’ve been here eight years and you haven’t seen the damn thing,” Thompson said. “It was there in front of your eyes in the audit so don’t tell me it said unassigned. You and your smart talk about it not even being there and I take issue with the way you went to the Tribune like some little kid.”
The chairman then told Bradford that if he was looking to mend fences he was not doing a good job.
“Start acting like a damn man,” Thompson said.
The chairman said he wanted to let people know his thoughts on the issue.
“It was very professional at that,” Bradford said before beginning to clap his hands.
No other BOC member interjected into the fray although District 1 commissioner Bo Warren said he wanted it known he did not vote for the pay increases.
