ATHENS, Ga. — A pregnant woman and her baby were killed in a car crash this weekend in Athens.
Athens-Clarke County police responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Danielsville Road between Hull and Nowhere roads.
Paramedics transported 27-year-old Alana Barnes of Lavonia to a hospital, but she died as a result of her injuries.
Police said Barnes was 15 weeks pregnant, and the fetus did not survive.
It was the second fatal crash of the year in Clarke County.
