The Downtown Development Authority of Monroe presented a new award, the Distinguished Service Award, to longtime businessman Charles Sanders on Monday during the DDA’s 2021 award presentation.
DDA Chairwoman Lisa Anderson said Sanders served on the authority for 16 years, and was part of the organization that preceded the DDA – the Monroe Business Association – for close to 20 years before that.
Business of the Year went to JL Designs owned by Jeff Lott. The full service floral and wedding studio is located inside the Walton Mill, at 600 S. Broad Street, Suite C-150. This award recognizes innovation and collaboration, attracts new customers and encourages investment in downtown, according to Anderson.
DDA board member Chris Collin presented the Golden Hammer award to Tyler South, co-owner of The Roe. South owns the new artesian market and eatery with Daniel and Lindsey South. This award recognizes excellence in renovation and remodeling of downtown buildings.
Leigh Ann Aldridge, Main Street coordinator, presented Broad Street Boots with the Sponsor of the Year award. Aldridge said the business proved its dedication for Monroe by helping support all downtown merchants. Jay and Micke Roberts own the specialty boot store. The shop sells work boots, western boots, hiking boots and casual footwear along with other quality casual apparel.
Volunteer of the Year went to the Junior League of Monroe. The league’s members are young women “committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers,” according to the organization’s website.
