MONROE, Ga. — A Winder woman is in serious but stable condition at an Athens hospital, a day after being hit by a car.
State troopers said 23-year-old Gabrielle Roman was hit by a car as she was crossing West Spring Street in downtown Monroe on Friday afternoon.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was driving west on West Spring Street with a green light at the intersection of Wayne Street.
Roman was standing on the south shoulder of Spring Street and failed to yield to traffic on the roadway and improperly crossed, traveling north in front of the car.
As Roman crossed the road, the front of the sedan struck her right side.
The driver was identified as a 27-year-old Monroe woman who was not injured in the collision.
Walton EMS transported Roman to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Barton said charges are pending against Roman. A witness stated Roman entered the crosswalk behind traffic, turned around to exit the street then turned back and tried to beat other traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.