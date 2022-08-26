Walnut Grove Market

Kim Moore is shown with her business which features in wood burning.

 Cheyenne Tolleson | The Tribune

At the City Park Pavilion in Walnut Grove, a group of a dozen or so vendors gathered together to create a cozy weekend stop for all of the families of the county.

 Local pyrographer Kim Moore made sure to get the absolute most out of the experience in both tending her craft stand and enjoying the scene of the festivities.

