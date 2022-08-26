At the City Park Pavilion in Walnut Grove, a group of a dozen or so vendors gathered together to create a cozy weekend stop for all of the families of the county.
Local pyrographer Kim Moore made sure to get the absolute most out of the experience in both tending her craft stand and enjoying the scene of the festivities.
“The most memorable thing from today was how excited the kids were to see the clown. She made them balloon animals, and there were bubbles everywhere,” said Moore.
“And, most of the vendors, like me, had something to give out to the kids—school supplies and stuff like that,” she added.
A little farther down the line of vendors was actually a kid-created succulent stand.
After selling a piece of their artwork to a family friend, Joey Johnson’s daughters Romana and Josephine, started a small business of their own: Ladybug Topia.
“They plant the succulents, they put fertilizer on them, and then they hand-paint everything (the pottery). So, mostly everything is upcycled,” explained Johnson.
“The succulents are hypoallergenic, they don’t produce pollen, and you don’t need to water them much. You only water them every two to three weeks, and if you do, you have to do it directly in the soil,” said Ramona and Josephine.
Reinforcing their ambitious efforts, two of the last customers of the day lingered about their stand longer than any other before making not one, but two purchases.
“We’ve got a Rainbow Bush and Ogre’s Ear from the stand,” informed Natalie and Mike Hughes.
“I’m really excited about this—they really do look like Shrek.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.